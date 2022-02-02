The Earthshot Prize returns to seek solutions to repair the earth

The Earthshot Prize returns for a second year to find the next cohort of the world’s greatest eco-innovators and their breakthrough solutions.

In 2022, another five Winners will be selected to receive a £1 million grant to enable them to scale-up their work, said the British High Commission in Dhaka on Wednesday (Feb 2).

This year, the Prize has expanded its network of Nominators, with over 300 organisations from more than 80 countries, representing not-for-profit, foundation, investment, corporate, academic, governmental and community led organizations.

Nominators will search their expert networks and communities to find truly ground-breaking eco-solutions that can repair and regenerate the planet.

Last year, Bangladesh-based organisation SOLshare was one of the 15 finalists. SOLshare’s innovative work is helping Bangladesh move towards carbon neutrality and is improving the lives and livelihoods of millions of Bangladeshis.

The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is providing £300,000 in support to a partnership between Shakti Foundation and SOLshare, which will help scale up their innovative model which uses rooftop solar home systems for peer-to-peer energy exchange networks, enabling poor households both to generate electricity from a renewable source and gain an income by selling their surplus energy to the national grid.

Created by Prince William and The Royal Foundation, The Earthshot Prize is the most exciting global environment prize in history, designed to discover and scale the best solutions to repair our planet over the next 10 years.

Earthshot Prize aims to catalyse an Earthshot challenge to urgently encourage and scale environmental innovations that can help put the world firmly on a trajectory towards a stable climate, where communities, oceans & biodiversity thrive in harmony by 2030.

The five Earthshot challenges are: Protect and Restore Nature; Clean our Air; Revive our Oceans; Build a Waste-free World; and Fix our Climate.

The Prize is an urgent call to action to the world and aims to turn the current pessimism surrounding environmental issues into optimism, by championing inspiring leadership and helping to scale incredible cutting-edge solutions. It will discover 50 winners over 10 years with the power to repair the planet.