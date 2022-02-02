UK Records 534 Daily Covid Deaths In Week Government Says ‘We’ve Won The War’

The UK has recorded 534 daily Covid-19 deaths, the highest figure since February last year.

It comes as statisticians suggested Covid-19 infections have stopped falling, and a week after Plan B restrictions were abandoned and ministers said the Omicron-fuelled surge was “in retreat”.

The government said on Wednesday a further 534 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to 157,409.

These figures now include deaths in England following possible reinfections of Covid-19, which is why there has been a jump in the cumulative total of deaths and why the daily total is higher than recently.

But the daily figure is the highest since February 23, 2021, when the daily count was 548. The new data will raise questions over the rolling back of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.