24 individuals named for Ekushey Padak 2022

The government has announced the names of 24 individuals in Bangladesh, who have been selected as winners of Ekushey Padak 2022, for their contributions to their respective fields.

The Cultural Affairs Ministry announced the names of the recipients of the country’s second highest civilian honour in a press release issued on Thursday.

Mustafa MA Matin and Mirza Tofazzal Hossain Mukul won the award posthumously for their contribution to Language Movement, Zeenat Barkatullah was named for dance, Mahmudur Rahman Benu, Iqbal Ahmed and Nazrul Islam Babu (posthumously) for music, Khaled Mahmud Khan (posthumously), Afzal Hossain and Masum Aziz for acting, Md Matiur Rahman, Syed Moazzem Ali (posthumously), QABM Rahman and Amzad Ali Khandakar for Liberation War, MA Malek for journalism, Md Anwar Hossain for science and technology, Gautam Buddha Das for education, SM Abraham Lincoln and Sangharaj Gyanashri Mahather for social service, Jharna Das Purkayastha for language and literature, Kamal Chowdhury for language and literature, Md Abdus Sattar Mandal for research, Md Enamul Haque (team) for research, Shahnaz Sultana (team) for research and Jannatul Ferdous (team) for research.