Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits ‘suicide’ coming on Facebook live

A 58-year-old businessman has committed suicide coming on Facebook live at Dhanmondi in the capital on Wednesday night.

Md Abu Mohsin Khan shot himself in the head around 9:00pm with his licenced revolver, said Dhanmondi Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Ikram Ali Mia.

Later, police went to Mohsin Khan’s flat at House No. 25, Road No. 7 at Dhanmondi and recovered his body.

“We have learnt that the deceased was the father-in-law of the actor Riaz. He used to live alone in his flat at Dhanmondi,” the OC said.

Mohsin Khan also left a ‘suiciden note’ where he allegedly mentioned that “none was responsible for his death.”

Hearing the news, Sajjadur Rahman, deputy commissioner (Ramna Division) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) rushed to the flat. He said Abu Mohsin Khan used to live in his flat alone. His wife lives with his son in Australia.

“He had been suffering from cancer since 2017. Besides, he incurred huge losses in his businesses. Perhaps, all these things made him depressed and frustrated,” the police official said.

“He might have committed suicide due to these reasons,” suspected the DC.

Knowing about the father-in-law’s death, actor Riaz and his wife rushed to the spot. He told the police officials that he had no idea why his father-in-law had committed suicide.

The body of Abu Mohsin Khan was sent to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) morgue for postmortem.