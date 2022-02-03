Amra Muktijoddhar Sontan distributes winter clothes in Sylhet

Amra Muktijoddhar Sontan (Amus), an organization of freedom fighters’ children, today distributed winter clothes among the cold-stricken distressed people in the district with the help of its local units.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Sylhet Agricultural University and heroic freedom fighter Professor. Md. Matiar Rahman Hawladar was present as the chief guest and handed over the blankets to the cold-stricken people at a function held on the university campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Matiar Rahman Hawlader said the freedom fighters have brought a map and a red and green flag for the people of this country by responding to the call of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

It is now the responsibility of the children to protect this flag and territory. He called upon the children of the freedom fighters to stand by the people of the country with patriotism like their father.

President of Amra Muktijoddhar Sontan of Sylhet district branch Ataur Rahman presided over the ceremony.

Sylhet Agricultural University Registrar Badrul Islam Shoaib and Proctor. Tariqul Islam Rana were present as special guests.

Dr. Abul Bashar Jewel, President of Sylhet Agricultural University unit of the organization, Prof Dr. Anjuman Ara, Provost of Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall and Basudeb Pal, advisor of Amus of Sylhet Agricultural University unit, among others, were present on the occasion.