Army official among 4 killed in Bandarban ‘gunfight’

Four persons, including an army officer and three members of Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanghati Samiti (PCJSS), were killed during a ‘gunfight’ at Ruma upazila in Bandarban district on Wednesday night.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed the matter in a press release issued in this regard on Thursday.

The dead army personnel was Habibur Rahman, 28, a senior warrant officer, and another army member Md Firoz was also injured during the exchange of fire.

But the identities of the dead PCJSS members could not be known.

A patrol team of army seized an SMG, 275 rounds of ammunition, three magazines, three muskets, five musket shells, four pairs of uniforms and Tk 52,900 ‘collected through extortion’ from the scene.