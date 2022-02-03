Baitul Mukarram Khatib Salahuddin passes away

Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Khatib professor Maulana Muhammad Salahuddin has passed away in Dhaka.

He was 87.

Salahuddin breathed his last at Lab Aid Hospital in the city at about 5.30pm on Thursday.

He left his wife, a son and three daughters to mourn his death.

Salahuddin was suffering from old age complications for long.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Professor Maulana Muhammad Salahuddin.

In a message of condolence, she prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.