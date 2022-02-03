Bangladesh reports 11,596 fresh cases, 33 deaths from Covid-19

Bangladesh reported 11,596 Covid-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight 33 lives.

“The country reported 25.86 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 44,843 samples were tested in the past 24 hours,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 6,024 while 16 Covid-19 deaths were reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 28,494 people and infected 18,35,776 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 15,81,092 after another 5,955 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 86.13 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.55 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.