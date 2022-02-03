ICC Women’s World Cup: Bangladesh team leaves for New Zealand

A 20-member Bangladesh National Women’s Cricket team left Dhaka on Thursday for New Zealand to participate in the ICC Women’s World Cup’ 2022 beginning on March 4.

Bangladesh team, which left the capital Thursday afternoon without one Covid infected cricketer and two supporting staff by a Singapore Airlines flight, is expected to reach Auckland Friday night at about 11 pm, reports UNB.

The Bangladesh team has only five days preparations at home before departure, will have to go for a 10-day quarantine in hotel before starting the practices there.

Nigar Sultana Joyti led-Bangladesh women’s team will start their World Cup campaign taking on South Africa on March 5 though the tournament will start on March 4.

In the remaining matches, Bangladesh will play Pakistan on March 14, West Indies on March 18, India on March 22, Australia on March 25 and England on March 27.

Members of Bangladesh team: Nigar Sultana Joyti (captain) , Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Haque Pinki, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akhter, Sharmin Akhter Supta, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Islam Trishna and Suriya Azmim.

Reserve cricketers: Sanjida Akhter Meghla and Nuzhat Tasnia.