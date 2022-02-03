TCB starts selling essentials across country

The state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) on Thursday started selling essential items across the country among low-income group people at a subsidized price amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TCB will continue their campaign till February 22( except Friday) through some mobile trucks, said TCB Public Relations Officer Humayun Kabir.

According to the TCB, a consumer can purchase a maximum of 2 kilograms of sugar at Tk 55 per kg, 2 kg of lentils at Tk 65 per kg, 2 litres of bottled soybean oil at Tk 110 per litre and 2.5 kg of onion at Tk 30 per kg at a time.