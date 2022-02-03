UK records 303 Covid deaths and 88,171 new cases

The latest Covid figures show 88,171 new cases reported on Thursday while 303 people have died within 28 days of testing positive.

It comes after 534 Covid related deaths were reported on Wednesday – the highest Covid death related figure since February last year.

The UK Health Security Agency explained there had been “some delays in the reporting of daily deaths” meaning the data in the last 24 hours up to Wednesday “included a backlog” and “deaths are higher than would normally be the case”.

By Thursday a third, or booster dose, of a Covid vaccine has been given to a further 39,037 people – meaning 65.1% of the population has now had all three jabs – the latest official figures show.

Meanwhile, Covid cases have been highest among children age two to school year in the last week, the ONS revealed.