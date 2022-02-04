Death toll climbs to 26 from flooding in Ecuador’s capital

The death toll from Monday’s floods in Ecuador’s capital Quito rose to 26 on Thursday, with 10 people still missing and 53 injured, Mayor Santiago Guarderas said during a press conference, Xinhua reported.

The flooding was caused by an overflow of water in the Belisario Quevedo parish in northwest Quito, after a day of heavy rains, which resulted in mud, rocks and debris rushing down toward the neighborhoods of La Gasca and La Comuna.