Mannan urges all to participate in development activities

Planning Minister M A Mannan today urged all concerned to take part in development activities under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who changed the status of Bangladesh.

He was speaking as the chief guest in the inaugural function of an eye hospital in Sunamganj town this morning.

M A Mannan in his speech said now the world is looking Bangladesh in a different way.

“This world used to treat Bangladesh as a poor and a flood-porn country” he added.

The Planning Minister said world’s view regarding Bangladesh has changed for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who brought the country to another height.

M A Mannan in the function also urged government employees to do their jobs with sincerity as their salaries comes from the tax paid by common people.

Moazzem Hossain Raton, MP, Deputy Commissioner Md Jahangir Hossain, Zila parishad Chairman Nurul Huda Mukut, Police Super Mizanur Rahman, Civil Surgeon Dr Ahammod Hossain, AL leader Rezaul Karim Shamim and Sadar upazila Parishad chairman Khairul Huda were present.