Bangladesh reports 8,359 cases, 36 deaths from Covid

Bangladesh on Saturday reported 8,359 Covid-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight 36 lives.

The country reported 23.83 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 35,074 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 5,608 while 19 Covid-19 deaths were reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 28,560 people and infected 18,53,187 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 15,94,391 after another 7,017 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 86.04 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.54 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

The DGHS said among the total 28,560 fatalities, 12,524 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,770 in Chattogram, 2,095 in Rajshahi, 3,656 in Khulna, 963 in Barishal, 1,297 in Sylhet, 1,387 in Rangpur and 868 in Mymensingh divisions.