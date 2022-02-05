EC appointments: 6-member search committee formed

The six-member search committee for the formation of the next Election Commission has been formed.

The Cabinet Division on Saturday issued a gazette in this regard.

As per the direction of President M Abdul Hamid, the Cabinet Division formed the panel. Justice Obaidul Hassan of the Appellate Division has been made the head of the panel.

The panel members include: High Court Division Justice SM Kuddus Jaman, the Auditor General and Controller of Bangladesh, the Chairman of Public Service Commission Muhammad Sohul Hossain and noted writer Prof Anwara Syed Haque.

The incumbent commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda, will run its term till February 14.