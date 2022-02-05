Don't Miss
Journalist Pir Habibur Rahman passes away

Journalist Pir Habibur Rahman passes away

The daily Bangladesh Pratidin’s executive editor Pir Habibur Rahman passed away in Dhaka on Saturday.
He was 58.
Pir Habibur breathed his last at about 4:08 pm while receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Labaid Specialized Hospital in the city.
Earlier, he suffered a stroke while undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital on Friday evening and was shifted to the ICU of Labaid Hospital.
President M Abdul Hamid expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of journalist Pir Habibur Rahman.

In a condolence message, the President said the death of Pir Habibur Rahman is an irreparable loss to the media industry of the country.