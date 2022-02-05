Journalist Pir Habibur Rahman passes away

The daily Bangladesh Pratidin’s executive editor Pir Habibur Rahman passed away in Dhaka on Saturday.

He was 58.

Pir Habibur breathed his last at about 4:08 pm while receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Labaid Specialized Hospital in the city.

Earlier, he suffered a stroke while undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital on Friday evening and was shifted to the ICU of Labaid Hospital.