Bangladesh reports 29 deaths from Covid

Bangladesh on Sunday reported 8,345 Covid-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight 29 lives.

The country reported 21.50 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 38,821 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 4,854 while 19 Covid-19 deaths were reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 28,589 people and infected 18,61,532 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 16,02,550 after another 8,159 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 86.09 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.54 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

The DGHS said among the total 28,589 fatalities, 12,538 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,774 in Chattogram, 2,096 in Rajshahi, 3,660 in Khulna, 963 in Barishal, 1,298 in Sylhet, 1,390 in Rangpur and 870 in Mymensingh divisions.