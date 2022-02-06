Death of Nazmul Ahasan: SC suspends judicial activities today

The Appellate Division and High Court of the Supreme Court have suspended all judicial activities in honour of late Justice F R M Nazmul Ahasan.

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique announced this on Sunday morning as per the request of Attorney General and senior lawyers.

Justice F R M Nazmul Ahasan, who was elevated to the Appellate Division from the High Court, breathed his last at 6.15 am on Friday at the city’s Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU). He died from post-COVID-19 complications.

He could not take oath as a judge of the Appellate Division due to his illness.