Last respect for Habibur Rahman at Shaheed Minar

The body of Pir Habibur Rahman, executive editor of the daily Bangladesh Pratidin, has been taken to Central Shaheed Minar in the capital for people from all walks of life to pay their last tribute.

Habibur Rahman’s body reached on the Shaheed Minar premises at 11:30am.

Among others, different political parties, journalists, various organisation paid their last respect for him.

Pir Habibur, 58, breathed his last at about 4:08 pm while undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Labaid Specialized Hospital in the city.

On Friday evening, he suffered a stroke and was shifted to the ICU of the hospital.

His second namaj-e-janaza will be held after Zuhr prayers on Sunday at Jatiya Press Club. Then the body will be taken to the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity.

Peer Habib’s body will be taken to his workplace Bangladesh Pratidin at 3pm on the day.

He will be laid to eternal rest beside his parents’ graves at his family graveyard at Maizbari village in Sunamganj Sadar on Monday after Zuhr prayers.

The first janaza for the senior journalist was held after Esha prayers at Park Mosque of Uttara 4 no sector on Saturday.