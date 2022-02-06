Man killed in Habiganj road accident

Habiganj Correspondent : A man was killed and five others injured as a passenger carrying bus hit a jeep on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Madhabpur upazila of Habiganj district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sayed Miah, 52, a resident of Daudnagar village under Shaistaganj upazila.

Quoting the locals Shaistaganj Highway Police Station OC said a Comilla-bound passenger bus hit a jeep coming from opposite direction on the highway in Shahpur area at about 3.30 pm, leaving the jeep diver dead on the spot and five others injured.

Later, locals rescued the injured and took to Habiganj Hospital.

Being informed, police and fire fighters recovered the body and sent to the hospital morgue, he added.