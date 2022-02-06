Pir Habib to be buried in Sunamganj on Monday

Senior journalists, journalists’ bodies and other socio-cultural organizations on Saturday paid glowing tributes to eminent journalist Pir Habibur Rahman as his body was taken to the Jatiya Press Club (JPC) where his first namaj-e-janaza was held in the afternoon.

JPC President Farida Yasmin and General Secretary Elias Khan, President of Editors Guild, Bangladesh and editor-in-chief of Ekattor TV Mozammel Babu, Managing Director and Chief Editor of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Abul Kalam Azad and former JPC President and the Daily Jugantor Editor Saiful Alam paid the homage by placing wreaths on the coffin of Peer Habib.

Former President of BFUJ-Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, incumbent Secretary General Dip Azad, former JPC President Shawkat Mahmud, senior journalist Syed Ishtiaq Reza, DUJ General Secretary Sajjad Alam Khan Topu and its Former President Abu Jafar Surjo, Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) President Nazrul Islam Mithu and its former General Secretary Razu Ahmed, and Peer Habib Barrister Antor, among others, were present at the time.

Earlier, the first namaj-e-janaza of Peer Habib was held on the JPC premises around 1pm where a number of his fellow colleagues, senior journalists and people from all strata attended.

Later, his body was taken to the DRU where his second namaj-e-janaza was held with the participation of a number of people and journalists.

Different journalists’ organization, including DRU, Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) and Sylhet Divisional Journalists’ Association, also paid tribute to executive editor of Bangladesh Pratidin Peer Habibur Rahman.

Then his body was taken to his workplace Bangladesh Pratidin in the city’s Basundhara Residential Area.

Earlier, in the morning his body was taken to the Central Shaheed Minar and kept there from 11:30am to 12:30pm where different political, social and cultural organizations paid homage to Pir Habib.

On behalf of the ruling Awami League (AL), its Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, organizing secretaries Ahmed Hossain, Advocate Afzal Hossain and Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Haque Shameem, AL Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Education and Human Resources Secretary Shamsun Nahar Chapa, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan paid tribute to the senior journalist by placing wreaths on his coffin.

Later, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasod) President Hasanul Haq Inu and Gonoshasthaya Kendra Trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury also placed wreaths.

Jatiya Party, Bangladesh Chhatra League, Bangladesh Abritti Somonnoy Parishad, Rajshahi University Alumni Association, Rajshahi University Batch 87, Dhaka City Awami League President Abu Ahmed Mannafi, Jubo League President Member Tajuddin Ahmed Taj, Jasod Chattra League, International Crimes Tribunal, Amra Muktijoddhar Santan, Bangladesh Abritti Parishad, Sector Commanders Forum Central Committee Joint Secretary General heroic Freedom Fighter Professor Abul Kalam Azad Patwari and Professor Pradip Kumar Majumder also placed wreaths.

The body is now being taken to his ancestral home district Sunamganj, where he will be laid to eternal rest at his family graveyard at Maizbari village in Sadar upazila tomorrow.