Search committee to seek names from parties for EC formation

Newly formed search committee has decided to seek names from registered political parties in constituting new Election Commission comprising chief election commissioner and other commissioners.

The committee took the decision in its first meeting at the Judges Lounge of Supreme Court Appellate Division this afternoon.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, who is in charge of providing secretarial help in the search committee, briefed journalists after the meeting.

The incumbent commission’s tenure will expire on February 14. Before the end of incumbent EC, new commission will be formed.

On Saturday, a six-member search committee was formed to constitute the Election Commission (EC) as per the ‘Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Appointment Act 2022’ for conducting the next general elections.

Appellate Division Justice Obaidul Hassan of the Bangladesh Supreme Court was made head of the search committee.

Other committee members are: Justice SM Kuddus Zaman of High Court Division, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairman Mohammed Sohrab Hossain, former Election Commissioner Mohammed Sohul Hossain and Writer Professor Anwara Syed Haq.

Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification in this regard on Saturday.