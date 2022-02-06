UK reports 54,095 new COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths

The UK has reported 54,095 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as a further 75 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to the latest government figures.

It follows 60,578 new cases and a further 259 deaths reported on Saturday, and 69,007 new cases and 91 deaths reported last Sunday.

In total more than 17.7 million people in the UK have tested positive for COVID-19, and more than 158,000 people have died within 28 days of a positive test.

The most recent data says that as of Thursday 3 February, there have been more than 452 million virus tests conducted in the UK.

As of the same date there are 14,634 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 478 of whom are in ventilation beds.

As of Saturday there have been more than 138 million vaccinations given in total, including more than 52 million first doses, 48 million second doses, and 37 million booster or third doses.