Use antiviral drugs carefully: DGHS

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has advised the public to be careful while using antiviral medicines during the treatment of Covid-19.

The DGHS spokesperson Professor Dr Nazmul Islam made this advise in a virtual bulletin held on Sunday.

In the bulletin, the spokesperson said, “A lot of antiviral drugs have been discovered in this pandemic period. They are also being used in Bangladesh. However, we would like to request that such important drugs should not be used or misused under any circumstances without specific indications.”

Dr Nazmul said, “It was feared that the country’s healthcare system could collapse due to the impact of the new Omicron variant. However, DGHS thinks that there will be no such fear if the vaccination program continues.”

“No excessive pressure on services yet created in the hospitals. The way the immunization program is going, we are sure that there will be no additional pressure on the hospitals.”

He further said that despite the recent downward trend in Covid-19, caution should be exercised.

Dr Nazmul said, “In the last two days, we have seen a slight downward trend, as was the case in the last one week. It is not yet right time to say whether it is properly downward. At this time we should not suffer from complacency. Let us show more responsibility.”