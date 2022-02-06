Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

She was admitted to the hospital on January 8 after she tested positive for COVID-19. She was under treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) over the past couple of weeks.

On January 28, the 92-year-old singer was taken off the ventilator, after she showed slight signs of improvement. However, on February 5, her condition deteriorated and she was back on ventilator support.

Since her condition was critical, the veteran singer was put under aggressive therapy and was tolerating the procedures before her unfortunate demise.

Lata Mangeshkar is lovingly referred to as the ‘Nightingale of India’. She stepped into singing at the age of 13 and recorded her first song in 1942. In her career spanning seven decades, she has to her credit over 30,000 songs in different languages. Lata Mangeshkar has been the voice behind popular tracks like ‘Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai’, ‘Raam Teri Ganga Maili’, ‘Ek Radha Ek Meera’ and ‘Didi Tera Devar Deewana’ to name a few.

Lata Mangeshkar was bestowed with the Padma Bhushan, third-highest civilian award in 1969, the Padma Vibhushan, second-highest civilian award in 1999 and the highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna in 2001. She was also conferred with France’s highest civilian award, ‘Officier de la Legion d’Honneur’ (Officer of the Legion of Honour) in 2009.

She was the oldest of the siblings, Meena Khadikar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar.