7th phase elections to 138 UPs underway

The seventh phase of union parishad elections to 138 UPs of 24 upazilas in 20 districts is underway on Monday.

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) are being used in nine of the UPs while the traditional ballot papers in the remaining ones.

A total of 5,874 candidates are contesting. Of them, 576 are chairman candidates. A total of 1,236 female candidates are vying for the reserved seats and 4,062 general member posts.

As many as 71 candidates are already elected unopposed. Of them, 11 are chairmen, 13 females in the reserved seats and 47 members.