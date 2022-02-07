90% Cabinet’s decisions implemented in 3 yrs

Some 90 percent decisions, taken by the Cabinet in three years from January 2019 to December 2021, have been implemented, while the implementation of remaining 10 percent decisions is underway.

The Cabinet took a total of 689 decisions during the period. Of them, 615 have already been implemented and the implementation of 74 others is underway, according to a report placed at the Cabinet meeting held on Monday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting, joining it virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban, while the others concerned were connected from the Bangladesh Secretariat, reports UNB.

“The implementation rate of the cabinet’s decisions taken in the three years is 89.26 percent,” said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam while briefing reporters at the Secretariat after the meeting.

Some 251 decisions (97.29pc) out of 258 decisions taken by the Cabinet in 2019 were implemented, while 232 ones (92.43pc) out of 251 decisions taken in 2020 were executed and 132 ones (73.33pc) out of 180 decisions taken in 2021 were implemented.

In the three months from October 2021 to December 2021, the Cabinet took 56 decisions. Of them, 34 decisions have already been executed and the implementation of remaining 22 ones is now underway.