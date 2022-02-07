All to get vaccine by Dec: Minister

All the people of the country will get the two doses of vaccines and the booster one against Covid-19 by December as per the target, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Monday.

“Bangladesh has been successful in its vaccination campaign. Around 10 crore people in the country have been vaccinated so far,” he said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat, reports UNB.

The minister said the government has so far spent more than Tk 20,000 crore on vaccinating the people of the country.

“About 70 per cent of people have been vaccinated. Among them, around 6.75 crore people have received the second doses and 26 lakh people got the booster shots,” he said.

“The government is not finding people to vaccinate,” he said.

There are 10 crore vaccines in stock, said the minister adding Bangladesh received a total of 27 crore vaccine doses.

The country will have extra vaccine stocks even after vaccinating all people, the minister said.

Zahid Maleque urged all to get vaccinated as the mortality rate declined among the vaccinated patients.

Currently, about 2,500 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country, including 1,500 patients, in hospitals in Dhaka, he mentioned.

Covid situation in January

In January, the country reported 322 covid-linked deaths and 2,13,294 new cases while 19,112 recovered from the disease, according to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the 322 deaths during the period, 234 were unvaccinated patients while 18 received the first dose, 68 the second dose and 2 the third dose.