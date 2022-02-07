Bangladesh reports 9,369 cases, 38 deaths from Covid

Bangladesh on Tuesday reported 9,369 Covid-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight 38 lives.

The country reported 21.07 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 44,471 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 5,328 while 13 Covid-19 deaths were reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 28,627 people and infected 18,70,901 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 16,12,057 after another 9,507 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 86.16 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.53 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

The DGHS said among the total 28,627 fatalities, 12,554 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,780 in Chattogram, 2,101 in Rajshahi, 3,665 in Khulna, 963 in Barishal, 1,301 in Sylhet, 1,391 in Rangpur and 872 in Mymensingh divisions.