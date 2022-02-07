Journalist Pir Habibur Rahman laid to rest besides parents’ grave

Sunamganj Correspondent : The Namaz-e-Janaza and burial of Executive Editor of national daily Bangladesh Pratidin Pir Habibur Rahman has been completed.

The last Namaz-e-Janaza of Pir Habibur Rahman was held at the Paschimpara Government Primary School ground at Maizbari village of Kurban Nagar UP at around 3:30 pm on Monday.

After Namaz-e-Janaza, Pir Habibur Rahman was laid to rest at his family graveyard near his parents’ grave at around 4:15 pm. Earlier, the body of Pir Habib was placed at Sunamganj Municipality premises at 11:30 am.

The leaders of print and electronic media of Sunamganj also paid their last tributes with flowers. Besides, people of various professions including district administration and various political organizations paid their last respects with flowers.

After Dhaka, the first Namaz-e-Janaza of Pir Habibur Rahman was held in Sunamganj after Zuhr prayer at around 2 pm at the Eidgah ground of Sunamganj Central Jame Mosque (Old Court Mosque).

Sunamganj-5 MP Mahibur Rahman Manik, Pir Habibur Rahman’s younger brother MP of Sunamganj-4 MP Pir Fazlur Rahman, Sunamganj DC Mohammad Jahangir Hossain, Zilla Parishad Chairman Nurul Huda Mukut, Mayor Nader Bakht, Superintendent of Police Mizanur Rahman, Pir Habibur Rahman’s elder brother Advocate Matiur Rahman Pir, Pir Habib’s son Ahnaf Fahmin Antar gave a reminiscence speech before Pir Habibur Rahman’s first phase Namaz-e-Janaza.

Pir Habib’s son Antar urged all to pray for the departed soul of his father.