Khulna beat Sylhet by 15 runs

Khulna Tigers have beat Sylhet Sunrisers by 15 runs in the 22nd match of BPL 2022 at Sylhet.

In reply to Khulna Tigers’ 182/3, Sylhet Sunrisers finished on 167/6 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target Sylhet Sunrisers got good start as Lendl Simmons and Anamul Haque post 41 runs for the opening stand before the former was dismissed by Nabil Samad.

Colin Ingram and Anamul Haque added 29 off 27 for the second wicket stand before Anamul dismissed for 47 off 33, his innings adorned with 3 fours and 3 sixes.

Mohammad Mithun and skipper Ravi Bopara also went out in quick succession leave Sylhet into trouble.

Ingram and Mosaddek Hossain added 45 runs off 22 balls but which was not enough for Sylhet to avoid defeat. Ingram made 35 off 26 and Mosaddek Hossain scored 27 off 15.

Thisara Perera took 2/23 while Nabil Samad grabbed 1/27 and Soumya Sarkar bagged 1/15 and Khaled Ahmed took 1/25 for Khulna Tigers.

Earlier, Soumya Sarkar’s 82 off 62 not out and skipper Mushfiqur Rahim’s 38-ball 62 not out helped Khulna Tigers to post 182/3 over Sylhet Sunrisers in the 22nd match of BPL today.

Sylhet Sunrisers won the toss and asked Khulna Tigers to bat first at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Khulna lost opener Andre Fletcher (1) in the second ball of the first over as he run out by Alok Kapali/†Anamul Haque. Sheikh Mahadi was removed in the next ball by Sohag Gazi which left Khulna in the bay.

From here, Opener Soumya Sarkar and Yasir Ali took the helm on their shoulder adding 45 runs for the third wickets. Yasir Ali made 18-ball 23 before being bowled by Aks Swadhin.

Khulna came back as skipper Mushfiqur Rahim and Soumya Sarkar consolidated initially and later teed off to reach a strong total of 182. They put 131 from 14 overs for the unbroken fourth wickets stand. Soumya made 82 off 62, his innings adorned with four fours and four sixes. Mushfiqur Rahim also scored 62 off 38 not out, his innings adorned with six boundaries and 2 over boundaries.

For Sylhet Sunrisers, Sohag Gazi and Aks Swadhin took one wicket apiece.