UK records 57,623 more Covid cases and 45 deaths as infections and fatalities show weekly decline

Another 57,623 daily Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the UK, official figures revealed on Monday.

The latest daily update also shows another 45 people have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

Some 555,729 cases have been recorded in the past seven days – more than 10 per cent fewer than the previous week-long period.

The number of Covid deaths in the past seven days, 1,707, is seven per cent fewer than the previous week.

The figures compared to 54,095 cases and 75 deaths reported on Sunday.

In London, 73,413 cases have been recorded in the past week giving the capital a rolling seven-day infection rate of 815.5 per 100,000 population.

The only region in England with a lower infection rate at the moment is the North West – 685.4 per 100,000. The South East has the highest infection rate with 1,190.9 cases per 100,000 over the past seven days.

The latest figures show there were 14,207 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the UK on Friday, February 4. The figure is 459 fewer than the previous day’s and continues a steadily downward trend since an Omicron wave peak of 19,98 0on 10 January.

The government had been expected on Monday to release its national Covid recovery plan for dealing with the backlog in hospital waiting lists.

However that plan has yet to be revealed amid reports the Treasury had refused to sign it off without firmer targets for getting waiting lists down.

Boris Johnson said the Government was setting “tough targets” for dealing with the NHS backlog in England amid frustration at delays in the publication of the recovery plan.

Speaking during a visit to a hospital in Kent, the Prime Minister said the “vast majority” of patients who suspect they have cancer should get a diagnosis within 28 days.

He said that, from March of next year, nobody should have to wait more than two months for a cancer diagnosis, with further announcements expected this week.