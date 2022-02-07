Zayed Khan files petition challeging Appellate Board’s decision

Zayed Khan on Monday filed a petition with the High Court against the decision of rejecting his candidacy by the Election Appellate Board of Bangladesh Film Artistes’ Association.

The petition was filed with the HC bench of Justice Mamunur Rashid and Justice Khandoker Diliruzzaman.

Zayed Khan’s lawyer Adv Nahid Sultana Juthi confirmed the matter.

Sohanur Rahman Sohan said Zayed Khan’s candidacy has been cancelled for violating election code of conduct.

Earlier, Zayed was declared winner in general secretary post defeating Nipun in a close contest. It was his third consecutive win. However, Nipun complained that Zayed had “committed corruption” in the election.

She demanded a re-election in the post accusing him of buying votes with money.

Based on the allegations, the Election Appellate Board has decided to remove Zayed from the post of general secretary of the association.

President Ilias Kanchan, newly elected General Secretary Nipun, Organising Secretary Shahnoor, and Assistant General Secretary, Saimon Sadique, among others, took oath at around 4:45pm on Sunday.