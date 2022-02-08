4 brothers killed in Cox’s Bazar road crash

Four brothers were killed and three others injured when a pick-up van hit them in Chakaria upazila of Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Anupam Sushil (46), Deepak Sushil (35), Champak Sushil (30) and Nirupam Sushil (40), all of them are sons of Suresh Chandra Sushil of Ringvong village in Dulahajra union of the upazila.

Injured Plavan Sushil, Raktim Sushil, Smaran Sushil and Hira Sushil were rushed to Chittagong Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) and Malumghat Memorial Christian Hospital.