4 brothers killed in Cox’s Bazar road crash

Four brothers were killed and three others injured when a pick-up van hit them in Chakaria upazila of Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday morning.
The deceased were identified as Anupam Sushil (46), Deepak Sushil (35), Champak Sushil (30) and Nirupam Sushil (40), all of them are sons of Suresh Chandra Sushil of Ringvong village in Dulahajra union of the upazila.
Injured Plavan Sushil, Raktim Sushil, Smaran Sushil and Hira Sushil were rushed to Chittagong Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) and Malumghat Memorial Christian Hospital.
Runendu Dey, headmaster of Malumghat Memorial Christian High School, said the victims’ father Suresh Chandra Sushil passed away 10 days ago. They were returning after performing worship as part of their father’s funeral prayer.
Mohammad Osman Gani, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chakaria Police Station, confirmed the matter