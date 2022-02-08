Bangladesh reporte Highest 43 die from Covid after five months

Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 43 more patients and infected 8,354 others across Bangladesh in 24 hours ending Tuesday morning.

This is the highest death toll after the beginning of the third wave of Covid-19 in Bangladesh.

With the latest statistics, the total death toll hits 28,670 and infections to 18,79,255 since the country had recorded the first Covid infection on March 8, 2020, and death from the viral disease on March 18, 2020.

The day’s test positivity rate is 20.03 per cent.

Of the deceased, 26 were male the remaining 17 were female patients. Fifteen of them died in Dhaka division, 11 in Chattogram, 2 in Rajshahi, 13 in Khulna, one each in Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) stated the latest statistics on its daily Covid press release.

Earlier, the DGHS informed that 43 people died of Covid-19 on September 19 last year. On Monday (Feb 7), 38 persons died from Covid-19 in the country.

A total of 41,879 samples have been tested during the last 24 hours’ period across the country while Bangladesh had tested 1,28,12,578 samples as of February 8.

During the reporting period, a total of 10,800 patients were recovered from the infection. With this, a total of 16,22,857 people recovered from the viral disease.

The release said that a total of 35 patients died in government hospitals, seven died in non-government hospitals and another died at home during the reporting period.