Covid: UK infections fall 41% in a week with 66,183 cases & 314 deaths reported

Daily Covid infections in the UK have plunged 41 per cent in a week with a further 66,183 Covid cases reported on Tuesday.

Another 314 deaths were reported, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 158,677.

The rise in cases brings the total number of infections to 17,932,803.

Infections have fallen by 29 per cent in a fortnight in a sign that the Omicron wave may finally be receding. However, they are up slightly on Monday’s total of 57,623.