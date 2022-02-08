Momen proposes multiple deals to South Sudan

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has proposed to strike deals to South Sudan on different areas including contract farming on agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture, saying it could be mutually beneficial.

He also suggested signing agreements on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and official passport, promotion and protection of investment, cooperation in trade and bilateral consultations between the foreign ministries of both countries, reports BSS.

The foreign minister came up with the proposal while a high-level South Sudanese delegation led its Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Deng Dau Deng met him at the state Guest House Padma on Monday evening.

During the meeting it was agreed that draft agreements from Bangladesh side would be forwarded to the South Sudanese side for their consideration.

The South Sudanese delegation was also comprised of Deputy Minister of Defense, Secretary, Trade and Industry and other high officials.

The both sides discussed various matters of existing bilateral relations between the governments of Bangladesh and South Sudan.

Dr Momen suggested that both countries may establish co-operation in sectors like agriculture, pharmaceuticals, IT and ICT.

He informed that South Sudan can get ships and barges fabricated in Bangladesh through joint collaboration.

The South Sudanese side expressed appreciation for Bangladesh’s engagement in South Sudan in infrastructure building and rehabilitation areas apart from participation in peacekeeping there.

The visiting delegation particularly underlined the scope of co-operation between the two the countries in health, education, IT and ICT, social development, agriculture, education, climate change and UN peace-keeping

areas.

It may be mentioned that Bangladesh contingents are deployed in the UN peacekeeping Mission in UNMISS in South Sudan.

The South Sudanese deputy foreign minister said that Bangladesh peacekeepers deployed in peace-keeping missions in South Sudan are playing a valuable role in maintaining peace and security in the area.

Bangladesh foreign minister proposed that the South Sudanese government may send military officers at the peace training institute of Bangladesh and also at our military academies.

Both sides identified that co-operation may be established in sectors like dredging and river management.

Dr Momen requested the South Sudanese side to extend support for solution of the Rohingya crisis through safe and dignified return of the Rohingya populations to their homeland.

The delegation also called on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam at his office in the afternoon.

A dinner was hosted in honour of the visiting South Sudanese delegation at State Guest House Padma.

The South Sudanese delegation is scheduled to meet with Bangladesh Agriculture, Commerce and Industries ministers.

They are also due to visit agricultural projects, nursing institutions and few manufacturing industries in Bangladesh.

The tour marks the first ever such high-level bilateral visit from South Sudan to Bangladesh which comprises several high-level dignitaries.