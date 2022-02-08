Nipun files petition against HC order over Zayed’s candidacy

Actress Nipun Akter on Tuesday filed an appeal against High Court order that earlier stayed Appellate Board’s decision on Zayed Khan’s candidacy.

Nipun’s lawyer Barrister Mostafizur Rahman Khan filed the petition.

The matter may be heard by chamber Judge Obaidul Hasan this afternoon.

On Monday, an HC bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman issued the stay order after the initial hearing of a petition filed by Zayed Khan.

The High Court also issued a rule asking why the decision of the Election Appellate Board of Bangladesh Film Artistes’ Association to cancel Zayed’s candidacy should not be declared illegal. The board and concerned authorities from the Department of Social Welfare have been asked to respond to the rule.

The court permitted to continue Zayed Khan performing his duties as general secretary.

Zayed Khan said he received ‘justice’ through the High Court order.

He was declared winner in general secretary post defeating Nipun in a close contest. It was his third consecutive win. However, Nipun complained that Zayed had “committed corruption” in the election.

She demanded a re-election in the post accusing him of buying votes with money.

Based on the allegations, the Election Appellate Board has decided to remove Zayed from the post of general secretary of the association.

Sohanur Rahman Sohan said Zayed Khan’s candidacy has been cancelled for violating election code of conduct.

President Ilias Kanchan, newly elected General Secretary Nipun, Organising Secretary Shahnoor and Assistant General Secretary, Saimon Sadique, among others, took oath on Sunday afternoon.

The election of the artistes’ association was held on January 28.