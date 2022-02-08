Saudi Arabia updates entry procedures for Umrah performers, visitors

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia announced that it had updated pilgrims entry procedures to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and visit, Saudi Gazette reports .

The ministry stated that all those coming from outside Saudi Arabia are required to submit an approved negative PCR test or negative antigen test 48 hours before their departure, regardless of their immunization status.

The updated procedures will come into force starting at 1 am on Wednesday, corresponding to February 9, 2022, the ministry confirmed.

It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia has announced earlier the new travel restrictions starting on Wednesday, Feb. 9.