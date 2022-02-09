Comilla book a play-off berth beating Sylhet

With a four-wicket win over Sylhet Sunrisers, Comilla Victorians have confirmed a place in the play-off of the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Wednesday in Sylhet.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Moeen Ali and Sunil Narine have played pivotal role for Comilla to chase down a target of 170 with four wickets in hand.

Mahmudul smashed the highest 65 off 50 balls with seven fours and two sixes while Moeen posted 46 off 35 balls with four fours and two sixes, and Narine also shown with the bat scoring 24 off 12 balls.

For Sylhet, Nazmul Islam and Alauddin Babu bagged two wickets each.

Comilla won the toss and sent Sylhet to bat first who set a challenging target of 170 with 89 by Colin Ingram off 63 balls. Anamul Haque Bijoy has also done well scoring 46 off 33 balls with four fours and three sixes.

Comilla’s left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman scalped three wickets conceding 23 runs.

In their next two matches, Comilla will take on Khulna Tigers on February 11 and 12 while Sylhet will play their last match against Chattogram Challengers on February 12 in Dhaka.

Before Comilla, Fortune Barishal have also marched the play-off of this year’s BPL.

The fight for the next two places of the play-off came down to three teams— Minister Group Dhaka, Khulna Tigers and Chattogram Challengers. If Dhaka beat Barishal in the last match, and Khulna beat Comilla twice in the last two matches, Dhaka will march to the play-off. If Dhaka and Khulna lose their last matches, and Chattogram beat Sylhet, Chattogram will march to the play-off.

With the match between Sylhet and Comilla, the Sylhet-phase of BPL came to the end. BPL will now resume in Dhaka from February 11.