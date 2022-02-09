Momen appreciates Genocide Watch’s statement

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has thanked Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention and Genocide Watch for their statements on ‘Bangladesh’s Genocide Day’ as it recently issued a declaration in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh Genocide perpetrated against Bangladesh and its people by Pakistani Army.

Dr Momen said their statements will contribute towards accelerating the pace as well as the spirit of efforts for achieving global recognition of 25 March as the ‘Bangladesh’s Genocide Day.’

“[The] people of Bangladesh find solace in your words of empathy who were subject to widespread and systematic crimes by the Pakistani forces and their local allies during our great war of Independence in 1971,” said Dr Momen in a letter sent to Dr. Gregory H. Stanton, Founding President of Genocide Watch, UNB reports.

Following a unanimous decision adopted by Bangladesh Parliament on 11 March 2017, the people of Bangladesh have been observing 25 March as ‘Genocide Day’.

“We also establish “Genocide corner” in our Ministry. The Parliament tasked the government to secure international recognition in favor of Bangladesh’s Genocide Day,” Dr Momen said.

In a separate letter, the Foreign Minister said the statement by Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention will contribute in accelerating the pace as well as spirit of their efforts for achieving global recognition of 25 March as the ‘Bangladesh’s Genocide Day.’

“I write to thank you for the Statement issued by the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention on the Bangladesh Genocide of 1971 perpetrated against Bangladeshi people by Pakistani Army,” said Dr Momen in his letter to Elisa von Joeden-Forgey and Irene Victoria Massimino, Co-Founders and Co-Presidents of Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention.

The Foreign Minister wished them good health, happiness, and continued success.