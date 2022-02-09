Narayanganj City mayor, councillors take oath

Newly-elected mayor of Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) Selina Hayat Ivy, 27 councillors and 9 councillor of reserved seats took oath at 10am on Wednesday.

For taking oath, all of them came to Osmani Memorial Auditorium before 10am.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina administered the oath to the newly-elected mayor joining virtually with the oath-taking ceremony from her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital.

Local Government, Rural Development (LGRD) and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam also administered the oath to the 36 councillors present in-person at the oath-taking ceremony.

The NCC election was held on January 16 last. Awami League candidate Selina Hayat Ivy was elected mayor of Narayanganj City Corporation for the third consecutive term beating her nearest rival Taimur Alam Khondker by 66,535 votes in the election.