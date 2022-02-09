PM to inaugurate Amar Ekushey Book Fair Feb 15

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the Amar Ekushey Book Fair on February 15.

The Premier will open the fair virtually at 3pm.

The book fair will continue till February 28 from 2pm-9pm. But on Friday and Saturday, the fair will open for visitors from 11am.

Cultural Affairs State Minister KM Khalid informed this to media on Wednesday.

He said, “Every year, we arrange the book fair for a month. But this year, we decided to arrange the fair only for two weeks. The time will extend if the COVID situation improves.”