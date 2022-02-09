Sarika Sabrin ties knot again

Popular Bangladeshi actress Sarika Sabrin has tied the knot with a textile engineer.

The wedding ceremony was held in the presence of the members of the two families, she said, seeking blessings from all for her new life.

Sarika took to social media platform Twitter on Wednesday to share the news of her marriage with B Ahmed Rahi, also a musician, on February 2, UNB reports.

Sarika also said that she refrained from shooting a few days before her marriage and will go back to work on February 12.

At the very beginning of her career, Sarika married businessman Mahim Karim in 2014 but the couple divorced two years later.

Sarika has a daughter from her first marriage.