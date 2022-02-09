Tea worker dies in landslide in Moulvibazar

A female tea worker has died in a landslide while collecting white soil from the bottom of a hillock in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar district.

The incident took place at section 19 (plantation area) of Chatlapur Tea Garden in Sharifpur union under the upazila at about 1.30 pm on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Shefali Baury, wife of Chunu Baury of Bari Tila area of the tea garden.

Quoting the locals Kulaura Police Station OC Binoy Bhushan Roy said female workers of the tea garden used to collect white soil from the bottom of hillock to cover their house. Shefali Baury also went there with her coworkers on Wednesday. While collecting the soil, the hill collapsed suddenly that buried her under the ground.

Later, other workers removed the collapsed soil and recovered Shefali dead, he added.