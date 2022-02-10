Bangladesh reports 41 more Covid deaths, 7,264 new cases

Covid-19 claimed the lives of 41 more patients and infected 7,264 others across Bangladesh in 24 hours ending Thursday morning.

With the latest statistics, the total death toll hits 28,744 and infections to 18,94,535 since the country had recorded the first Covid infection on March 8, 2020, and death from the viral disease on March 18, 2020.

The day’s test positivity rate is 16.95 per cent.

Of the deceased, 27 are male patients and the remaining 14 are female patients.

The Directorate General of Health Services came up with the latest statistics on its daily Covid press release.

A total of 42,867 samples have been tested during the reporting period across the country while Bangladesh had tested 1,28,98,009 samples as of February 10.

During the reporting period, a total of 11,046 patients were recovered from the infection. With this, a total of 16,44,628 people recovered from the viral disease.

Of the deceased, 22 died in Dhaka division, six in Chattogram, five in Rajshahi, three each in Khulna and Rangpur divisions and two died in Sylhet division.

The release said that a total of 36 patients died in government hospitals and five died in non-government hospitals during the reporting period.