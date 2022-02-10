‘Development of B’desh means development of every family’

Highlighting the role of Ansar and VDP in curbing terrorism and militancy in Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday stressed the need for maintaining a peaceful environment for the development of the country.

“Bangladesh is a peaceful country. We believe in peace. And if the peaceful environment prevails, the country will continue to prosper,” she said while addressing the 42nd national rally-2022 of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party (VDP).

The Prime Minister virtually joined the function at Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Academy in Shafipur of Gazipur, from her official residence Ganobhaban, UNB reports.

She said the development of Bangladesh means development of every family. “We want every family to lead a decent life. This’s why it’s essential to maintain a peaceful environment,” she added.

Hasina said her government wants to build the country as terrorism- and militancy-free Bangladesh. “In this case, our Ansar and VDP have been playing a special role also in eradicating terrorism, militancy, extremism and fanaticism,” she added.

Noting that the government is going to form Ansar Welfare Trust Fund for the wellbeing of its members, the PM said she will manage the seed money for the trust fund.

At the function, the Prime Minister received the salute from a spectacular parade of Ansar and VDP members.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, on behalf of the Prime Minister, handed over special medals to 162 Ansar and VDP members under eight categories in recognition of their bravery and praiseworthy services.

The medals are Bangladesh Ansar Medal, President Ansar Medal, Bangladesh VDP Medal, President VDP Medal, Bangladesh Ansar Service Medal, President Ansar Service Medal, Bangladesh VDP Service Medal and President VDP Service Medal.

Senior Secretary of Public Security Division Md Akhter Hossain also spoke at the function, while Director General of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Major General Mizanur Rahman Shameem delivered the welcome speech.