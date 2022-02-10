Dipu Moni to visit SUST on Friday

Education Minister Dipu Moni will hold a meeting with the students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology University (SUST) on Friday as they resumed demonstrations demanding Vice Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed’s resignation.

“The personal secretary to the minister said she will start for Sylhet at 8 am and will hold a meeting with SUST students,” Mujibor Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet, said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the SUST authorities removed its proctor Dr Md Alamgir Kabir, whose resignation was one of the demands of protesting students.

Md Ishrat Ibne Ismail, Associate Professor of the English Department of SUST, has been made the new proctor, according to a notice signed by registrar Isfaqul Hossain on Thursday.

The notice, however, mentioned personal and family issues as the reason for his withdrawal.