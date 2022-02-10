Former High Commissioner Khairuzzaman arrested in Malaysia

M Khairuzzaman, former Bangladesh High Commissioner to Malaysia, has been arrested by Malaysian immigration police.

He has been living there as a refugee for more than a decade.

Khairuzzaman was arrested from Ampang area in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday for primary interrogation, a Malaysian source said.

Soon after the arrest, his lawyer served a legal notice to the Malaysian authorities demanding his immediate release.

The lawyer said Khairuzzaman was detained without any valid reason and if he was not released in 24 hours, the lawyer would file a habeas corpus in the court.

Malaysian Home Minister Daatuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin confirmed the arrest of Khairuzzaman on Thursday, according to Malaysian newspaper The Star.

“The arrest was made according to procedures,” he said.

He described the grounds for the arrest as ‘an offence committed and a request by his home country’.

M Khairuzzaman, a retired army major, was accused in the 1975 Jail Killing case and was, later, acquitted. He was appointed high commissioner to Malaysia in 2007 during the caretaker government.

After the Awami League-led government came to power in 2009, he was recalled to Dhaka.

Assuming risks upon his return, Khairuzzaman obtained the UN Refugee Card in Kuala Lumpur and continued to stay there.