HSC exam results on Sunday

Results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will be published on Sunday (February 13).

The Ministry of Education disclosed the information on Thursday.

Results of HSC, HSC (Vocational), HSC (Business Management), Diploma in Commerce and Alim examinations will be published on February 13, said MA Khair, Public Relations Officer of the Education Ministry.

The HSC and equivalent examinations began on December 2 last year amid the pandemic and ended on December 30.

The Education Ministry delayed the examinations, which usually take place early April every year, by eight months due to the deteriorating Covid-19 situation.

Due to the pandemic situation, this year’s HSC examinations were held only on group-wise elective subjects with shortened syllabus.

Last year, the results of the HSC examinees were determined on the basis of their previous SSC and JSC equivalent exams results while students of other classes got promoted to the next classes automatically.

The government also took this year’s secondary school certificate (SSC), and equivalent exams on group-wise elective subjects with shortened syllabus.